Josh Daniel takes charge at Newcastle-based Interval Records backed by EMI North and Generator

Interval Records has appointed Josh Daniel as its label manager.

The label was unveiled in September by creative development agency Generator, based in Newcastle, in partnership with EMI North.

Generator has worked to support the North East's music community for more than three decades. The organisation described the collaboration as a “groundbreaking label partnership [that] marks a pivotal moment for the region”.

Teesside-born Josh Daniel is a recording artist, entrepreneur and artist manager.

“Being able to use my knowledge and expertise to cultivate talent in the area, with the backing of a major label, is incredible,” said Josh Daniel. “In addition, partnering with Generator, a stalwart in supporting regional artists, gives me total confidence that, collectively, we can achieve great success. This venture aligns perfectly with my vision for the future of the music industry, and these are exactly the kind of opportunities I've always aspired to facilitate for my hometown and region.”

Generator CEO Mick Ross said: “Building upon Generator’s 30-year grassroots legacy is a privilege, and attracting talent like Josh underscores the faith and excitement in the region's music sector. We set ourselves the goal of creating a sustainable music industry in the North East that ensures access for all, and I’m proud to say that securing this partnership, under Josh’s leadership, marks a significant step towards achieving this and unlocking unrivalled opportunities for our region’s industry.”

Speaking last year about the partnership with Generator, EMI North president Clive Cawley said: “Having seen the incredible reaction we had to the announcement of EMI North this year, this is a fantastic opportunity for us to extend our work in Newcastle with a like-minded partner. With Generator in place we can continue establishing our footing and help propel and cultivate the region’s artists, industry careers and form ever stronger ties outside of the capital.”

Operating from Generator's new offices on Newcastle's Quayside, the label is gearing up for further expansion. Interval is recruiting for its first A&R intern, who will be responsible for discovering and supporting promising new artists in the region. Generator is a committed signatory of the Keychange Pledge and a Living Wage employer.

Josh Daniel has experience scaling businesses in music, media and e-commerce, as well as being a singer, songwriter and artist manager. He is a former X Factor contestant.

Daniel is a prolific public speaker and discussion panellist advocating for systemic change in the music industry. Black Cultural Archives included Daniel in its 40 Under 40 Future Black Leaders list for 2022. Last year he was part of the Power Up cohort of music creators on the programme.

Generator has supported artists including Sam Fender and Nadine Shah with a diverse range of funded programmes, showcases, events and one-to-one support.

Working alongside its main funders Arts Council England, North of Tyne Combined Authority, Youth Music, PPL and PRS Foundation, the organisation has formed industry partnerships including Abbey Road Institute, Warner Music UK, Musicians Union, Help Musicians, Brighter Sound and the Ivors Academy.

To find out more or apply for the A&R/label operations intern role contact: josh@intervalrecords.com