Josh Reich upped to key promotions role at Warner US

Warner Records US has announced a key promotions appointment, with Josh Reich promoted to senior vice president, Top 40 promotion.

In his expanded role, Reich will oversee the pop promotion department, implementing strategy and promoting singles to 170 pop radio reporters. Based in Chicago, he reports to EVP of promotion & commerce, Mike Chester.

Having previously worked at A&M Records and RCA, Reich joined Warner Records in 2011 and has across campaigns for Dua Lipa, Benson Boone, Bebe Rexha, Teddy Swims, Jason Derulo, David Guetta and many more.

I look forward to expanding our chart share and breaking new artists Josh Reich, Warner Records US

Josh Reich said: "I am honoured and excited to take on this expanded role in our department. I want to thank Tom, Aaron, and Mike for this incredible opportunity to lead the best team in the business. I look forward to expanding our chart share across the format and breaking new artists with our amazing partners at radio."

Mike Chester said: "Josh is a well respected promotion executive who brings outstanding depth and knowledge to his position. His reputation and results are first-class, matched only by his ability to close. He truly embodies our culture of artist development and I'm thrilled to have him leading our pop efforts at this exciting time in our label’s history.”