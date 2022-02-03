Josh Remsberg appointed senior vice president, commercial revenue of Warner Records

Josh Remsberg has joined Warner Records as senior vice president, commercial revenue.

Remsberg joins following two decades at Universal Music Group (UMG), where he was SVP, commerce and business development at Capitol Records.

In his new post, Remsberg will report to Warner Records EVP, promotion and commerce, Mike Chester and is based at the label’s LA headquarters. He will work closely with Chester in developing and executing the company’s new release and long-term sales strategy and artist campaigns across streaming, digital, and commercial platforms and accounts.

Mike Chester said: “Josh is one of the most respected and accomplished execs in our business. He’s worked across musical genres and generations, from superstars to emerging artists, and he brings a wealth of experience and perspective to his post. Josh is a fantastic addition to the team as we strive to maximize revenue streams across every established, emerging, and future platform, while building long-term careers. I’m very happy to welcome him aboard.”

Remsberg added: “I’m incredibly excited to be joining the Warner family. The energy in this company is amazing, with a brilliant roster and a unique, artist-focused vision of how to bring their music to fans everywhere. The industry is evolving rapidly, and I’m looking forward to helping this great label seize every opportunity to do world-class work in support of our talent. I want to thank Mike, Tom, and Aaron for this amazing opportunity.”