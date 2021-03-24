Jungle sign to AWAL: 'The new record is the soundtrack for this summer'

AWAL has signed a worldwide deal with Jungle.

The AWAL recordings deal offers the duo a full range of services, including global marketing, campaign coordination, sync licensing and global distribution.

Paul Hitchman, AWAL president, said: “The whole AWAL team globally is raring to go on the incredible new Jungle record, which is set to become the soundtrack for this summer. It has everything you could hope for and will be a dream campaign for us. AWAL is designed to empower the most creative of artists and management teams, and working in partnership with Josh, Tom and the Verdigris team is a great fit – there is no limit to what we can achieve together."

Jungle’s first two records with XL Recordings have amassed 750,000 equivalent album sales, with close to a billion streams.

Loving In Stereo, their third album, is released on August 13. Described as a disco record, the album has Jungle’s first feature collaborations, including rapper Bas and rising star Priya Ragu.

“When we write music there’s hope,” said Jungle’s Josh Lloyd. “Maybe today we’ll create something that influences people and changes the way they feel. If you can make something that lifts people, that’s an amazing feeling.”

Their campaign launched on March 23 with the single Keep Moving, alongside the album pre-order and a tour announcement

Sam Denniston, owner of Verdigris Management, said: "Verdigris Management has been steadily growing over the past few years in order to maximise the success of artist campaigns, with a team of specialists to complement, and work in tandem with, the excellent team at AWAL. It's been an absolute pleasure to have begun to lay the foundations for Jungle's next record with AWAL.

“We have been hugely empowered as a management company by their process and the freedom it allows. This new record marks a big step up sonically for Jungle and it's safe to say that AWAL match how ambitious we are! Add to this our new venture with Jane Third and Vincent Clery-Melin aka Dreamteam, and I'm really excited to see where we can take this project."