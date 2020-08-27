!K7 Music launches jazz-focused Soul Bank imprint

Indie label !K7 Music has launched a new, jazz-focused Soul Bank Music imprint.

Soul Bank Music launches with new music from Kylie Auldist, composer Tamil Rogeon and a compilation series called The Craig Charles Trunk Of Funk, which is the DJ’s first such project on vinyl.

Musician, record producer, DJ and broadcaster Greg Boraman is heading up the label, which will also hone in on soul, disco, funk, African and Latin music. Boraman plans to release music from new and established acts.

Horst Weidenmüller, CEO of !K7 Music, said: “I'm very proud to be able to develop the Soul Bank imprint with Greg. His expertise and approach to music is refreshing and the entire team is very excited to work on the upcoming releases”.

This is a unique opportunity that I am hugely excited to bring to the music world in 2020 Greg Boraman

Greg Boraman added: "This is an amazing opportunity to work with the eclectic and varied roster of artists that I have developed. Having the support of the mighty !K7 fully behind this new label venture really is a unique opportunity that I am hugely excited to bring to the music world in 2020."

The label’s inaugural release is Is It Fun? by Melbourne’s Kylie Auldist, singer with The Bamboos. Auldist featured on the 2016’s This Girl by Kungs vs Cookin’ on 3 Burners, which hit No.2 in the UK singles chart and has 1,557,660 sales to date, according to the Official Charts Company.

Craig Charles’ Trunk Of Funk compilation series promises a mix of club classics, new music and exclusives. Charles said: “I can’t wait to get my groove on with Soul Bank Music and look forward to bringing you big beats, bass lines and booga-bloomin-loo! Presenting The Craig Charles Trunk Of Funk Volume 1 as my first ever vinyl release has put a proper wiggle in my walk.”