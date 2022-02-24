Kabiru Bello promoted to VP of global A&R at Warner Recorded Music

Kabiru Bello, known widely in the music industry as Bello, has been promoted to the new post of VP of global A&R, Warner Recorded Music, while continuing to head up Asylum Records Nordics.

In his expanded role, he will drive hip-hop and R&B-focused collaborations across the global Warner Recorded Music network. Bello will continue to be based in Stockholm and report into Eric Wong, president and chief marketing officer, Warner Recorded Music.

Bello said: “It feels great to be part of the global team building bridges for our artists and partners and helping develop the next generation of global superstars. Music is travelling faster than ever, with global hits breaking from all corners of the earth.

“This role gives me the chance to push culture forward, creating and growing new collaborations across our global A&R network, and enabling our artists to connect with fans in places they’ve never previously reached. I’m so grateful to Max, Eric, Simon, and Mark for their support and this opportunity.”

Music is travelling faster than ever, with global hits breaking from all corners of the earth Bello

Eric Wong added: “Bello’s ear for global talent and gift for cross-country cooperation are exceptional, and he brings deep knowledge and wide-ranging industry experience to his new post. As we continue to build our domestic repertoire centres, it’s vital that we strengthen the connections across our entire A&R team around the world – a mission that Bello will do a first-class job at driving, while continuing to oversee the powerhouse that is Asylum Records Nordics.”

Bello has worked at Warner Music Group since 2017, when he joined the A&R team at Warner Music Sweden.

In 2018, he launched Asylum in the Nordics, where he’s since signed 1.Cuz, A36, Aden & Jireel, Black Moose, Casper The Ghost, Cherrie, K27, Leslie Tay, and Ricky Rich.

Originally an artist, Bello moved over to the business side of the music industry. In 2008, he launched 20/20 Records, a Stockholm-based music company, encompassing a record label, music publisher, and management division.

In 2012, legendary producer Quincy Jones came onboard at 20/20 as a consulting partner and mentor to Bello.