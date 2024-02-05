Karen Vincent promoted to GM of Warner Music Denmark

Karen Vincent has been promoted to become general manager of Warner Music Denmark.

She will be based in Copenhagen and report to Mark Fry, president of Warner Music Nordics.

Vincent has been the marketing director of Warner Music Denmark since 2017, working on campaigns for local artists such as Christopher, Drew Sycamore, Gobs, L.O.C. and Nicklas Sahl. Her team has also supported releases from some of Warner Music’s biggest international stars, such as Bruno Mars, Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran.

Prior to working at Warner Music, Vincent was senior product manager at indie label Copenhagen Records, working on campaigns for artists such as Alex Vargas, De Eneste To, Nik & Jay and Stine Bramsen. At the same time, she acted as global publicist for the Danish rock band Volbeat, who were signed to Universal Music.

She has pursued a career in the music industry for more than 25 years, starting out as an assistant at Sony Music, then working in marketing and promotions at EMI Music, before joining Copenhagen Records in 2013.

She’s been an indispensable part of the team, crafting incredible campaigns for local, regional and international artists Mark Fry

Vincent is also the co-founder of SheCanPlay, a group that aims to secure more female representation on radio, in the charts and on live stages. The group offers advice to young women and other artists from gender minorities, connecting them with industry professionals. SheCanPlay’s work is part of the Danish Ministry of Culture’s current Music Action Plan.

Karen Vincent said: “I’m so excited to be stepping up to lead Warner Music Denmark. We’re a team that consistently punches above its weight, whether that’s securing a 10-week run at No.1 here in Denmark for hip-hop legend Gobs or helping superstar Christopher become one of the best-known international artists in China.”

Mark Fry added: “It’s great news that Karen has agreed to run Warner Music Denmark. She’s been an indispensable part of the team, crafting incredible campaigns for local, regional and international artists, and I can’t wait to work with her as we continue to support the best Danish creative talent.”

PHOTO CREDIT: Kia Oyas