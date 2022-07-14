Kartel Music appoints Heather Swaine as MD

Independent music services company Kartel Music Group has appointed Heather Swaine as managing director.

With nearly 20 years of music industry experience, Swaine’s background includes roles at both major and indie labels and several music PR/marketing agencies. She has experience in PR, marketing, artist development, managing teams and business development.

Heather Swaine said: “I have worked with Kartel on several projects over the years and have always admired their passion for innovation and indie spirit. I’m so pleased to be joining the agency and using my experience and relationships to further develop the agency’s reach across the music industry. I have a huge amount of respect for Charles [Kirby-Welch, founder and CEO], who is a forward-thinking music business leader and marketer, with a passion for DIY artists and growing their audience.”

Swaine’s appointment marks a period of expansion for the marketing and media promotions agency. She joins Tom Poole, recently promoted to head of promotions, and Federica Furlotti, head of media. The agency offering includes publicity, radio, social, creative and digital marketing.

The company is positioning itself to meet the demands of the growing independent artist sector, as well as label partners looking to outsource additional capability.

Charles Kirby-Welch said: “I am thrilled to welcome Heather to the team as we embark on an exciting new chapter to strengthen our marketing agency and build the offering further out to the wider industry. Heather brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the company. Kartel is committed to offering a world class service to our amazing artist and label partners ensuring they achieve their goals and realise their potential at what is an incredibly exciting and fast moving time to be releasing music and marketing artists.”