Kartel Music Group appoints Abi White as head of dance and electronic promotions

Kartel Music Group has appointed Abi White as head of dance and electronic promotions within its expanding marketing and media promotions agency, Kartel Marketing Agency.

The role at the independent music services company will see White leading on promotions for all dance and electronic agency clients, plus Kartel’s own electronic label, EMK.

Abi White said: “Having worked in electronic music for over a decade, I am excited to join Kartel and use my expertise to develop and grow the electronic sector of the agency. It’s a landmark year for Kartel as they celebrate their 20th birthday, and I am really looking forward to working with such a forward thinking and creative team”.

For the past five years, White was co-founder and co-director of electronic music PR agency For The Record PR. She has held previous roles at Maouris, Listen Up!, Virgin EMI, Ninja Tune and Purple PR, and has worked with labels/artists including Kompakt, Studio 54 Music, IFEEL, Watergate Records, Crosstown Rebels, Warehouse Music, Skint, Palm Recs, and many more.

White will report to Heather Swaine, managing director (agency).

EMK launched in early 2021 as an electronic music platform dedicated to promoting and celebrating all forms of electronic music and culture.

Charles Kirby-Welch, founder and CEO, said: “We are incredibly excited to welcome Abi to the Kartel team. Abi’s depth of industry experience and PR expertise are well matched with her passion for music. We look forward to expanding the Kartel Marketing Agency to reach deeper into the eclectic dance music world that so many of us have grown up with and been inspired by.”