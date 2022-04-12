Kate Hendry and James Cattermole promoted at Absolute Label Services

Kate Hendry and James Cattermole have both been promoted at Absolute Label Services.

Both make the step up from senior label manager positions, with Hendry being named head of label operations and Cattermole becoming head of label services.

Hendry joined Absolute in 2010 and, during her time at the company, has led campaigns for Babymetal, Feeder, Sea Power and Zuzu, amongst others.

As head of label operations, Hendry will help scale and drive the department, overseeing all aspects of campaign management, product management, physical platform management, product marketing and stock control.

Cattermole has worked at Absolute for over seven years and has led campaigns for Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn, Edbl, Ay Em and Loud Luxury.

His new role is cross-functional, spanning both label management and digital areas of the business, involving inter-departmental coordination to ensure the best service offering to Absolute clients.

Both will report directly to Absolute marketing director, Mark Dowling, and operations director Debs Cutting.

Mark Dowling said: “Both Kate and JC have played important roles within the label management department over a number of years and are passionate about offering a first-class service to our artists and labels. They both completely understand our business and the label services sector.

“Following our acquisition by Utopia, these exciting, newly created roles will help continue our mission in leveraging our experience and capabilities to the benefit of our clients. They are both strategic roles that will strengthen the foundations of the department as we scale and strive to offer best in class services to our clients to amplify their careers.”

Kate Hendry said: “Product management and client relations have always been my favourite parts of label management, so the opportunity to take a lead role in these elements seemed like a natural next step in my progression here at Absolute. I also have a real passion for the wellbeing and happiness of the label management team at large, so I’m really excited to get stuck into making their lives easier by streamlining the various processes that make up successful release campaigns. Above all else, customer service is something we take pride in as a company, and being tasked with the front-facing compliance of that side of things really excites me.”

James Cattermole added: “To say I’m thrilled about this opportunity would be a grand understatement. Since the infancy of my career, Absolute has always empowered me, and to be able to repay that trust by guiding and evolving our label services offering is something I will take on with great pride and care.

“It is an extremely exciting time at Absolute Label Services and Utopia Music right now, we are collectively laser-focused on ushering in the new breed of label services to the industry. Strap yourselves in for the ride!”

Absolute’s diverse client base ranges from developing talent such as Jake Isaac, Edbl and Au/Ra to household names including Deep Purple, Beverley Knight and McFly.