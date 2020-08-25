Kate LaBrel named president of Facet Records, plus Mark Taylor upped to new senior manager role

Facet House, Facet Records, and Facet Publishing co-founders Katie Vinten and Justin Tranter have announced that A&R veteran Kate LaBrel will join Facet Records as president.

An official press release stated: “In the role, LaBrel will facilitate the growth and expansion of the label and the development of its critically acclaimed roster. Bringing a wealth of industry experience with her, she’ll spearhead A&R, marketing, and strategy for the company while working closely with talent such as YDE, Shea Diamond, Shawn Wasabi, Diana Gordon, and more.”

Additionally, Vinten and Tranter have confirmed that Mark Taylor – who has been at Facet since its inception – has been named senior manager at Facet Publishing and Vinten’s Black Diamond Artist Management.

The press release stated that, in his dual role, Taylor will “shepherd the careers of some of the industry’s most influential songwriters and producers including Caroline Pennell [Trevor Daniel x Selena Gomez, Zara Larsson] and Zach Skelton [Paul McCartney, Lil Nas X, Thomas Rhett, Jonas Brothers], as well as Jason Gill [Katy Perry, Bebe Rexha, Tove Lo], The Roommates [Dominic Fike, Selena Gomez], and more on the publishing side.”

Speaking about the appointments, Vinten said: “I am thrilled to have Kate — a true leader and a real record maker — at the helm of our Facet Records team. In a world full of uncertainty, Kate’s passion for music, her taste and unwavering integrity is something I am certain of and I'm excited to see Facet Records break the next wave of icons with her in charges. I’m also delighted for Mark to assume an expanded role as Senior Manager at Facet Publishing and BDAM. In just a year he has elevated both companies in ways I can barely begin to articulate with his accountability, focus, and deep connection with artists."

Tranter added: “Facet was not born out of ‘hitmaker’ vanity. Facet was not born out of greed. Facet was born from the passion me and Katie Vinten found elevating each other, and the passion we share for true songwriters and true artists with original perspectives. With this company we want to continue to elevate the next generation of songwriters and artists like we did for each other. To make that happen a real team with real experience needs to be in place. I know first hand as a songwriter what the combo of Katie and Mark can do for someone’s career on the publishing side. And in the short time Kate has been heading up the records side of Facet, we’ve already felt huge forward motion. I haven’t been this inspired in a very long time. So not only do I want to say welcome to the team Kate and fuck yes Mark, but I also want to say thank you. “

Facet encompasses Facet Records, which operates in partnership with Warner Records, as well as Facet Publishing, which maintains a partnership with Warner Chappell. Facet currently represents a group of artists including YDE, Shawn Wasabi and Diana Gordon on the label side, while their publishing roster includes The Roommates, Brandon Skeie, Kennedi, Shawn Wasabi, Wes Period, and Jason Gill.

LaBrel kicked off her career at New West Records, where she launched the label’s film and television department, leading licensing for Ben Lee, Kris Kristofferson, Steve Earle, Dwight Yoakam, and more. Transitioning to Warner Chappell in 2011, she inked a deal with Sasha Sloan and handled A&R for Bruno Mars, Brody Brown, Kate Nash, and Rissi. In 2013, she assumed a dual-role as director of A&R at Warner Chappell and Warner Bros. Records, where she signed Lukas Graham. After being elevated to VP of A&R at Warner Bros. Records, she oversaw projects for Nico & Vinz and The Regrettes in addition to devoting the bulk of 2017 and 2018 to launching Graham’s third record.

Speaking of her appointment, LaBrel said: “I could not have dreamt up a more inspiring team of incredible humans to be a part of. What Justin and Katie have created with Facet is nothing short of magical and I am beyond honored they have entrusted me to help nurture and expand their vision.”

Taylor joined the A&R team at Warner Bros. Records in 2015 and was involved in the day-to-day and creative coordination for Dua Lipa, Bebe Rexha, and Jason DeRulo. A year later, he transitioned to A&R at Warner Chappell where he signed acclaimed artist and songwriter Mitski and developed writers such as Jorgen Odegard [Imagine Dragons, Pink, The Chainsmokers]. He joined Facet in 2019. Shortly after he personally signed The Roommates.

“Working with Katie and Justin, I feel like I’m part of the Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls,” added Taylor. “They always empower me and inspire me to rise to the occasion.”