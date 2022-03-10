Kelli Turner and Alison Moore join Downtown's board

Downtown Music Holdings has appointed Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief USA, and Kelli Turner, CFO of Sun Capital Partners, to its board of directors.

“Moore and Turner bring a broad range of leadership and operational experience in media, technology and entertainment as well as long and storied track records as champions for equity, innovation and social impact,” said a statement.

“Alison and Kelli have been true leaders and trailblazers in their respective fields,” said Downtown founder & executive chairman, Justin Kalifowitz. “Alison’s wealth of experience driving innovation in support of creativity and Kelli’s impressive financial and operational background make them both powerful new additions to our board.”

“Alison and Kelli each bring a fantastic mix of strategic and operational expertise with a deep knowledge of the music business and working with global media brands,” added Downtown CEO Andrew Bergman. “Their expertise will be invaluable as Downtown continues to expand our offerings to creators and entrepreneurs around the world.”

Alison and Kelli have been true leaders and trailblazers in their respective fields Justin Kalifowitz

Prior to joining Comic Relief, Alison Moore (pictured right) was the chief business officer, beauty collection at Conde Nast overseeing the Glamour and Allure brands. She was previously chief revenue officer at Soundcloud and before that held multiple GM and executive level positions working across digital products, strategy and brand development at NBC Universal, DailyCandy and HBO.

“Downtown is building the music company of the future,” said Alison Moore. “I am honoured to be a part of their vision of empowering creators and entrepreneurs in building the future of the music industry.”

Prior to joining Sun Capital, Kelli Turner (pictured left) was president and COO at SESAC. She was previously president and CFO of RSL Management Corporation, and before that CFO and EVP of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia.

“Downtown is a clear trendsetter in the music industry,” said Kelli Turner. “I am excited to work more closely with Justin, Andrew and the Downtown board at this exciting growth stage for the business.”