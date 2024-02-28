Key Production expands operations into Germany

Key Production, the bespoke packaging agency for vinyl, CD, cassette and DVD, is expanding its operations by opening a brand new division in the EU.

The London-based company will operate its physical music services out of a new EU base in Germany.

Key Production can now offer its creative and bespoke services to European labels and artists. The company recently established an Employee Ownership Trust. Founder Karen Emanuel remains as CEO, overseeing the European expansion.

With the new European division, which focuses on the German market for now, Key Production will offer new EU clients access to their whole supply chain. Alongside this, it will offer project management, quality control of physical music releases and knowledge of exports and VAT requirements.

The latest figures from the BPI and ERA show that vinyl sales have increased for a 16th consecutive year, while CD sales have risen in value for the first time in 20 years.

The new EU division will be headed up by Andreas Kohl, European Operations Manager at Key Production.

Andreas Kohl said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be bringing the services of Key Production to the German market. In a set-up that is lacking in comparison pretty much in all aspects in Europe and the EU in particular, Key Production offers expertise and power in all fields of manufacturing vinyl, digital data carriers such as CDs, DVDs and Blu Rays, and first and foremost outstanding packaging.

“Key Production’s globally connected supply chain will be able to help artists, labels and other operations seeking outstanding quality in sound and packaging reflecting the passion that went into making the content.”

Karen Emanuel, CEO of Key Production, added: “The expansion marks a brand new chapter for Key Production and we’re so proud to bring our industry leading services from the UK music market, the largest in Europe, to new clients on the continent. With Andreas at the helm of a dedicated team, with his experience and passion for the German music scene, we can add a new level of quality control, expertise and knowledge that’s made us the No.1 bespoke packaging agency in Europe”.

As a certified B-Corp company, the expansion will also allow Key Production to ensure sustainable practices are met throughout the design and supply chain in Germany, including the materials used for pressing vinyl and packaging.