Key Production Group achieves B Corp certification for social & environmental responsibility

Key Production Group is now a B Corp certified business.

It means that Key joins the ranks of companies that are focused on social and environmental responsibility.

Key Production offers design and manufacturing services to produce CDs, DVDs, vinyl records and cassettes, plus bespoke packaging for music and other industries.

B Corp is short for Certified ‘Better’ Corporations: those which “meet or exceed high standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability”.

John Service, Key Production Group’s director of strategy & sustainability, said: “Obtaining the B Corp Certification was crucial for us at Key because being ethically, environmentally and socially driven has always been at the heart of our business.”

Becoming a B Corp involves a scoring system to ensure equal weight is given to purpose as well as profit.

“Qualifying for B Corp is an ongoing process, delving into not just one aspect of a company, but encompassing an organisation’s entire social and environmental impact,” said Service, who is on IMPALA’s Sustainability Task Force and AIM’s Climate Action Group. “It’s more than just a certification; it’s a tool for continuous improvement, and an ideal way to embed ongoing sustainability practices into our business.”

As a B Corp company in the music industry, Key is counted among businesses that are “leading a global movement for an inclusive, equitable and regenerative economy”, stated their announcement.

We’ll carry on striving to be at the forefront of any improvements that can be achieved in terms of the supply chain within physical music Karen Emanuel

Karen Emanuel, Key Production founder & CEO, said: “B Corp really spoke to me when I first came across it, and the process of achieving our certification helped provide a framework for much of what I’ve wanted to achieve. But it doesn’t end here. We’ll carry on striving to be at the forefront of any improvements that can be achieved in terms of the supply chain within physical music manufacturing, and will continue to support the global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy.”

Emanuel added: “I remain inspired by words in B Corp’s Declaration of Interdependence: That we must be the change we seek in the world. That all business ought to be conducted as if people and place mattered. That, through their products, practices, and profits, businesses should aspire to do no harm and benefit all. To do so requires that we act with the understanding that we are each dependent upon another and thus responsible for each other and future generations.”

Key Production Group is an official supporter of the Music Climate Pact, which utilises the strength of the music business to work together and make a change towards a more sustainable industry.

Chris Turner, executive director of B Lab UK, said: “We are delighted to welcome Key Production Group to the B Corp community. This is a movement of companies who are committed to changing how business operates and believe business really can be a force for good. We know that Key Production Group is going to be a fantastic addition to the community and will continue driving the conversation forward.”

Turner added: “We are pleased to have B Corps of all shapes and sizes as part of our community – from start-ups to multinationals and across many different industries. Business is a powerful force, and B Corps demonstrate that you can do good in any sector. Welcoming Key Production Group is an exciting moment because they have an opportunity to lead the way within the music industry. We and the rest of the B Corp community are really pleased to support Key Production Group in paving the way for a new way of doing things.”