Key Production rolls out Smart formats blending physical products with bonus digital content

Key Production is launching so-called Smart formats, presenting a new commercial opportunity for artists releasing physical product.

The bespoke physical music and packaging manufacturing broker is rolling out a range of Smart formats, which blend products with bonus digital content. They will be available for fans to buy alongside traditional formats as part of an artist’s release plans.

The technology utilises NFC (near field communication) capabilities provided by digital platforms including Serenade, which has partnered with Key Production. Unique digital access codes are embedded into physical products which are then scanned by an NFC enabled smartphone.

Once scanned, customers are taken to an exclusive digital platform where they can access bonus content uploaded by the artist such as unheard music, videos, designs, messages to fans or announcements.

“Smart formats can be as rich and creative as the artists like, and the dedicated content can be uploaded directly to the platform and added regularly throughout an album campaign, including the album itself on release day,” said a statement.

The possibilities for Smart product ‘carriers’ include wristbands, badges, keyrings, mugs, T-shirts, slipmats and more. Smart links can also be embedded to vinyl and CDs, so fans can buy a physical record and access the digital version instantly. Other providers offer scannable fixed format options that look similar to and can sit alongside LPs, CDs and cassettes.

Some Smart formats can be sold from the moment a record is announced. In the case of an album release, when fans pre-order a CD or LP, they can select a Smart version and receive an access code ahead of the album’s physical release, unlocking the exclusive creative digital content or their chosen merch immediately.

Crucially, all sales are Official Charts Company certified, so if a customer purchases a Smart LP, CD or cassette, the sale is registered twice by the OCC when it follows standard bundling rules – once for the LP, CD or cassette and once for the digital Smart version.

Smart products truly have the potential to revolutionise the music industry Karen Emanuel

Smart formats are also starting to gain international chart accreditation with Germany the first European country to recognise them.

Karen Emanuel, founder and CEO of Key Production Group, said: “Smart products truly have the potential to revolutionise the music industry. It’s an opportunity for artists to share special content directly to fans who will value it the most, in accessible and creative ways. I see them becoming a core part of a release campaign alongside other physical formats.

“Recent sales figures are showing people are falling in love with physical music formats again. Just like everything else, physical music is evolving and Smart formats are the next generation.

“I was astonished by what the team at Serenade have built. We’re particularly delighted to join forces with them, in a partnership that creates an unprecedented opportunity to seamlessly blend physical products with new digital experiences.”

Max Shand, CEO of Serenade, said: “We’ve always been proud to provide a platform that hosts digital content for musicians and now alongside Key Production, we can take this to the next level and push the boundaries of blending physical and digital music formats.”