Key Production stages iconic vinyl LP sleeves exhibition to mark anniversary

Key Production is staging an exhibition showcasing iconic albums on vinyl released in 1990, to mark the anniversary of the company’s founding that year.

Titled the ‘33 & 1/3 Vinyl Exhibition’, it will be open to the public from November 30 until December 13 at The Vinyl Cafe in Tileyard London.

The exhibition is curated by Key Production Group, the music manufacturer for vinyl record pressing, design and packaging. The theme celebrates the speed of a record player and also marks the company’s 33 1/3 years producing vinyl for the music industry.

On display throughout The Vinyl Cafe will be original 1990 album sleeves from artists that defined the decade, such as Pixies’ Bossanova, Madonna’s The Immaculate Collection and Pills ‘n’ Thrills and Bellyaches by Happy Mondays. Original album sleeves from other 1990 acts such as Jane’s Addiction, Charlatans, Ride, George Michael, Kylie Minogue, Prince and more will be on show for visitors to read about and listen to through a special Spotify playlist.

It’s a chance to celebrate the present and future of vinyl Karen Emanuel

As well as paying homage to iconic vinyl, the exhibition celebrates the birthday of Key Production Group. Founded in 1990, the company has been at the forefront of manufacturing vinyl, cassettes, CDs, DVDs and special products for the music industry. It has worked on numerous physical releases for artists including Eva Cassidy, Björk, Radiohead, Dizzee Rascal and more recently Little Simz and Ezra Collective for their Mercury-winning album Where I’m Meant To Be.

Karen Emanuel, CEO of Key Production Group, said: “The exhibition is a trip down memory lane to where it all started for us, when these records were the sounds of that time. But more than a look backwards, it’s a chance to celebrate the present and future of vinyl. We welcome everyone, ’90s music fans old and new, to come by the Vinyl Cafe, grab a drink, and immerse themselves in a journey through vinyl!”

On November 29, there will be a private opening night to kick off the two-week exhibition. The launch event, named Songs in the Life of Key, will include talks and panels from figures within the industry. The exhibition opens to the public from November 30.

Since 2011, Key Production Group has been the umbrella group company for Key Production as well as Breed Media, which helps emerging bands create physical formats of their music. It also includes Think Tank, a design and packaging company specialising in cosmetic, luxury, design, food and drink brands.

Key Production Group is now a certified B-Corporation, for its use of sustainable materials and environmental processes across all three companies.