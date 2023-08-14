Kids' audio platform Yoto partners with Universal Music Group on catalogue and current hits

Kids’ audio platform Yoto has partnered with Universal Music Group to bring catalogue and current hits to the platform.

Yoto, which launched in 2020, provides children with fun and educational audio content with a library of over 1,000 audiobooks, activities and music.

Available worldwide with major markets in the UK, France and North America, Yoto launched the screen-free Yoto Player 3rd Generation in June 2023.

Yoto and UMG’s new partnership kicks off with the launch of the UK’s best-selling album of all time, Queen’s Greatest Hits, becoming available as a Yoto Card. It will be followed in the coming months by releases from Bob Marley & the Wailers and partner labels including Motown Records and Disney Music Group, as well as the first contemporary compilation of current hits for the platform.

The cards will be available on Yoto webstores in the US, UK, Canada and EU alongside Yoto Amazon stores in the US, UK and Canada and also via the Queen store.

Yoto co-founder and CEO Ben Drury said: "Research consistently shows that music plays a crucial role in a child's development, stimulating their creativity, enhancing cognitive abilities, teaching language and creating social bonds. This new partnership with Universal Music Group helps us access their extraordinary catalogue so we can now offer kids an even richer and more diverse audio experience. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire children through the power of audio, and we can't wait to see the smiles on their faces and watch kitchen dance floors fill up as Yoto families explore the magic of music."

Bruce Resnikoff, president & CEO, UMe, said: “By collaborating with Yoto, we offer a great new opportunity to introduce children to music that has influenced and shaped fans around the world. Music is an intrinsic part of people’s lives and it’s a great introduction to the most iconic artists in music history.”

Sarah Boorman, general manager, youth strategies, Universal Music UK, said: “The partnership between UMG and Yoto is the first time any major frontline music will be available on the Yoto service. At UMG, we believe that children should have access to a rich and varied musical offering so that they may foster a life-long love of music of all types. We are excited to launch with Queen’s iconic Greatest Hits 1 album as our first release, with many more historic releases set to follow in the coming months.”