Killing Moon Academy launches to support developing artists across Music Federation's members

The Music Federation has launched the Killing Moon Academy to support developing artists.

Killing Moon Records, which launched the Music Federation services solution in partnership with its members, has been disbanded. It means that The Music Federation can continue to release music without being in direct competition with its members.

“We wanted to find a way to bring artists into The Music Federation party, and give them the same benefits and services members get,” said Achal Dhillon, CEO of The Music Federation.

Dhillon confirmed that artists will no longer be signed to Killing Moon Records, which launched in 2011.

The model allows artists to sign directly to The Music Federation, where they can release through Killing Moon Academy or through a federation member label. It also allows for an artist to leave The Music Federation if they land a deal with a third party that they desire.

“This allows TMF’s diverse members to access a quality-assured set of artists, with a stable trajectory in the contexts of records, live, song writing, merchandise, and more via Federation services and that of their vetted-service providers, in order to accelerate their profile, subject to mutual agreement,” said a statement. “The artist in turn is then encouraged to immerse themselves in the Federation community, and collaborate accordingly.”

Members of The Music Federation include Fierce Panda, Polarface, Undead Collective and Mayfield Records.

“With emerging artists, it can take a village to put together a viable and successful strategy for success,” said Mark Wakefield of Velvet Hammer Management (Korn, Deftones, System Of A Down, AFI). “We signed Corella to The Music Federation because of their commitment to artist development, which is a dying practice these days.”

“I think a lot of labels have forgotten their original love for music and their passion for developing amazing artists,” said Jasmine Hodge, head of promotions, The Music Federation. “This is exactly what the KMA will do whilst supporting some of the best emerging talent right now. I think more labels and music companies need a reminder of why we started in this industry in the first place.”

Alongside Corella, the first wave of artist signings includes Hongza, ROE and Maud.