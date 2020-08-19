Kleopatra Sofroniou named general manager classics at Deutsche Grammophon

Kleopatra Sofroniou has been named general manager classics at Deutsche Grammophon.

Currently VP, marketing at Deutsche Grammophon, Kleopatra Sofroniou has been with Universal Music Group for 15 years. Her promotion is effective next month.

In her new role she will oversee strategic marketing and release planning for the label. Based in Berlin, she will develop DG’s brand and marketing partnerships, working closely with its international marketing teams in Berlin and London and with the operating companies across Central Europe to coordinate the label’s priorities and new initiatives.

Dr Clemens Trautmann, president, Deutsche Grammophon, said: “I am delighted that in her new role as general manager classics, Kleopatra Sofroniou will be able to continue and develop the excellent work she has already done in expanding our domestic and international marketing network.

“To give just one example of her wide-ranging expertise, she has steered Deutsche Grammophon’s integrated campaign for this year’s Beethoven 250 anniversary, covering everything from new releases and catalogue editions to TV, video and streaming campaigns and brand partnerships. I am sure that Kleopatra’s creative strategic thinking will lead to further success and I very much look forward to continuing our work together.”

Sofroniou said: “The newly created position of general manager classics will enable me to promote our artists’ projects worldwide using innovative marketing methods and working in collaboration with a wonderful team of colleagues. I also relish the opportunity to expand Deutsche Grammophon’s market leadership in the international classical record industry.”

Before joining Universal Music Group she held a number of positions, with her most immediate prior role being that of product manager at Amazon Germany.

During her time at UMG and DG she has been responsible for promotion campaigns for releases featuring artists such as Cecilia Bartoli, Anne-Sophie Mutter, Anna Netrebko, Benny Andersson, Andrea Bocelli, Ludovico Einaudi, Lang Lang, Luciano Pavarotti, Max Raabe and Max Richter.