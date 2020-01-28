Kobalt signs Lewis Capaldi for neighbouring rights

Kobalt has signed Lewis Capaldi to an international neighbouring rights deal.

Previously represented by PPL for international collections, Capaldi has moved to Kobalt for a full range of global administration and royalty services.

It follows a number of artists going in the other direction from Kobalt to PPL, including Rita Ora, Emeli Sande and Duke Dumont.

Capaldi’s single Someone You Loved has been a global smash, including No.1 in the US.

Ann Tausis, CEO, Kobalt Neighbouring Rights, said: “Lewis' ascent to the top has been breathtaking. His emotive songs and charming social media presence have formed a bond with his fans like no other. To be walking into 2020 with a number one single and debut album, a Grammy nomination, four BRIT nominations and the fourth-highest played record on European radio in 2019 is testament to the hard work that Lewis, Ryan and the whole team have put in over the last 18 months.”

Ryan Walter, Capaldi’s manager, added: “As an incredibly important area of the modern business, It’s an absolute honour to partner with the incredible team over at Kobalt for neighbouring rights, who Lewis and I have wanted to work with for some time. Their reach, enthusiasm and understanding of the evolving musical landscape makes Kobalt the perfect home for us and we’re incredibly excited to be working alongside them.”

Kobalt Neighbouring Rights represents over 2,000 performers, including A$AP Rocky, The Chainsmokers, Dua Lipa, Kygo, Lil Wayne, Sia and Young Thug.