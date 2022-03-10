Kobalt ups Jon Trumbull to head of global writer and publisher relations

Kobalt has announced the promotion of Jon Trumbull to head of global writer and publisher relations.

Trumbull was the second employee of Kobalt’s writer and publisher relations team in the US and has been with the company since 2011. As vice president of that division, he oversaw the New York and Nashville offices and the team's analysis division. Trumbull has worked with a host of clients including Max Martin and MXM, Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, Paul McCartney & MPL and Kobalt Capital’s funds.

President and chief operating officer Jeannette Perez said: "Jon has consistently raised the bar for servicing our clients. Kobalt continues to stand alone as the best-in-class client services to songwriters and publishers, and Jon has been a key part of that. With his leadership, I am confident he will continue to find new ways to strengthen our service offerings and support Kobalt's continued growth.”

Kobalt's approach to administration and client service is truly unparalleled Jon Trumbull

Trumbull added: “Thank you to Jeannette, Laurent, Willard, and all of Kobalt for allowing me to grow with the best team in the business. Kobalt's approach to administration and client service is truly unparalleled in the industry. Since 2011, I've been committed to delivering our core values of transparency, fairness, and trust to our clients. It's an absolute pleasure to oversee this incredible team and to continue to partner with our songwriters and publishers to deliver a first-rate client service."