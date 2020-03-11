Kobalt ups Julie Hurwitz and Rob Christensen to new sync roles

Kobalt has promoted Julie Hurwitz and Rob Christensen to co-heads of sync and brand partnerships.

The pair will oversee Kobalt Music Publishing's global sync team with responsible for West Coast, Asia and Australia/New Zealand, while Hurwitz takes charge of the East Coast, European and Latin America teams.

“The Kobalt sync team has created a golden standard in the industry for both talent and licensees alike," Kobalt CEO Laurent Hubert said of the promotions. "Our team operates globally at scale, while giving our creators more attention, resources and opportunities around the world. Julie and Rob are the perfect people to continue to lead the global sync team forward.”

Chief experience officer Jeannette Perez also praised the duo's experience.

“Throughout their careers, Julie and Rob have proven to be exceptional managers and highly regarded executives with stellar track records," she explained. "Together they will lead our global sync team and spearhead sync strategy for Kobalt and its clients. As a company we are incredibly proud of their successes and are confident the team will continue to flourish under their leadership.”

Before joining Kobalt, Hurwitz was VP at Nettwerk Music Group.

“My time at Kobalt has been filled with support, growth and most importantly, amazing music," she said of the promotion. "Jeannette is a consummate leader, visionary and friend who has grown the department into the global sync team powerhouse that we are today. I am honoured to take the reins from her with Rob, who is the yin to my yang. Together, we will continue to lead the stellar team as we bring creative and meaningful opportunities to our clients. And with Laurent at the helm, it's a very exciting time to be here."

Christensen was previously, SVP, sync operations.

“I echo Julie’s comments, and it’s exciting to be at a place that continually challenges itself to be a driving force in pushing the industry forward," he declared. "I look forward to working alongside Julie and under Jeannette and Laurent’s direction to continue growing our sync business, to find the best opportunities for our writers and artists, and to ensure we’re maximising our capabilities on a global scale.”

Last year Kobalt appointed Sebastien Cayla as director of sync and brand partnerships, France & Belgium.