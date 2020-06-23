Kontor New Media acquires Arising Empire

European digital distribution company Kontor New Media has entered into a new strategic partnership with rock, punk and metal label Arising Empire, due to officially start on July 1.

Arising Empire – home to acts including Any Given Day (pictured) – was founded by Markus Staiger (founder and shareholder of Nuclear Blast) and Tobias Falarz (previous manager with People Like You Records).

Founder Tobias Falarz will remain Arising Empire’s A&R and MD, along with his current A&R duo Robin Baumann and Michael Mark. They will be accompanied by Philipp Bischoff and Dennis Harm from Kontor New Media.

Speaking about the partnership, Michael Pohl, MD Kontor New Media said: “With the acquisition of Arising Empire we are continuing our goal of moving even closer to the label business alongside our key business of digital distribution.”

Kontor New Media’s international distribution network services DSPs such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music & Prime Video, Deezer, Napster, Beatport, YouTube, Google, Netflix and many more.