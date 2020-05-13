Kristian Davis-Downs to lead digital expansion at Secretly Distribution

Kristian Davis-Downs has joined Secretly Distribution as the company moves to expand its digital operation.

Former Beggars exec Davis-Downs arrives from AWAL and will take up the new position of head of digital content. Working from the company’s London office, he will lead Secretly’s digital strategy with US-based Charley Kiefer, head of digital sales & marketing.

Davis-Downs will lead Secretly’s digital content team as the company introduces new content management and analytics systems.

Secretly Distribution has offices is headquartered in Bloomington and runs offices in Indiana, New York City, London and Los Angeles. Clients include Captured Tracks, Secretly Group (including Dead Oceans, Jagjaguwar and Secretly Canadian), Asthmatic Kitty, Ghostly International, Numero Group, Sacred Bones, Run For Cover, Touch and Go, and more.

Chris Welz, managing director of Secretly Distribution said: “Kristian, with his extensive experience, will bring immediate impact to our distributed labels’ content strategies and will expand Secretly’s client-facing toolkit immensely. We're also thrilled for Charley Kiefer to embark on a fresh executive frontier at Secretly. Over the last decade Charley, with his creative, hands-on approach has developed top-class operations and marketing teams to help Secretly Distribution maximize the value we provide our family of exceptional labels and artists. We are confident that with these outstanding executives in place to advance our many initiatives in the digital marketplace, that value will be significantly enhanced.”

Kristian Davis-Downs said: "I’m delighted to be joining the team at Secretly Distribution, home to the most incredible roster of independent labels and artists in the world today. Secretly is brilliantly placed to support its creators in exposing their music to more people worldwide by embracing new technologies and emerging business models. I’d like to thank both Darius and Chris for giving me this amazing opportunity.”

Charley Kiefer, added: "I’m extremely excited for the opportunity to be working alongside Kristian. His proven knowledge and know-how will bring a new level of sophistication to SD’s digital operations and will allow me to focus my efforts on our digital marketing offerings like never before.”