KSI's No.1 LP and Record Store Day boost albums market

A combination of KSI and Record Store Day boosted the albums market for the latest chart week.

KSI’s sophomore album All Over The Place (BMG) debuted at No.1 with sales of 34,328 (Official Charts Company), a 25% increase on the opening of the UK rapper’s debut LP Dissimulation (27,472 week one sales). Dissimulation, which peaked at No.2, has sales to date of 98,978.

All Over The Place is BMG's first chart-topper of 2021 so far.



KSI said: “Well, we did it. I’m beyond proud of this achievement. I’m so grateful to my team, my label, and most of all to my fans, without which none of this would be possible. Thank you! More to come!”

KSI’s manager and executive producer Mams Taylor said: “I am honored to have executive produced this album and it is even more of an honour to manage such a hardworking, kind, and talented artist. It’s so fun to work with somebody I call a friend, and KSI's work ethic is not only remarkable but also inspiring. Truly, I’m grateful for everyone’s contributions including my team at Proper Loud and everyone who believed in us and worked their socks off at RBC and BMG.”

Lisa Wilkinson, BMG director marketing new recordings UK, said: “This No.1 record is so well-deserved. KSI, his management, and the entire label team have worked exceptionally hard since the release of Dissimulation to create a record that showed true evolution on every level. With comprehensive and undeniable support across media, DSPs, and the online community, we have been able to make real gains at every stage and we’re excited to see what KSI does next!”

All Over The Place has also been trending on DSPs in the US.

Thomas Scherer, BMG president repertoire & marketing Los Angeles and New York, said, “We congratulate KSI and Mams. The partnership we’ve built with KSI and his team is an industry revelation. His musical career strikes the perfect balance between BMG’s repertoire and marketing teams in the US and UK and showcases what we can achieve working so closely together. It’s the culmination of a well-thought-out roadmap and global plan coming to fruition, creating real success. He is a winner, and this is only the beginning of our journey.”

With an array of signed editions and formats, KSI racked up 18,421 physical copies of All Over The place, including 5,227 vinyl units. The album’s 20.9 million streams added up to a further 13,389 chart sales.

The albums market for the week reached 1,836,029 units across all formats - a 9.75% rise and its highest level for five weeks. Physical sales increased by 8.64% week-on-week to 308,403, although a big streaming week meant physical only had a 16.8% market share.

While Record Store Day did not quite deliver the results of last month’s first vinyl drop, the second and final drop of 2021 still helped lift vinyl LP sales above 100,000 units. The weekly total of 105,221 represented a 35.6% increase on the previous week for vinyl LPs. Overall physical sales were up 8.6% week-on-week to 308,403.

While RSD titles are strictly limited, rapid sales of the available copies provided chart entries for Dee Gees - Hail Satin (Columbia) by Foo Fighters (No.17, 3,006 sales) and the 50th anniversary purple vinyl edition of Master Of Reality by Black Sabbath (Sanctuary/BMG) at No.51 (1,677 sales).

Following the first Record Store Day vinyl drop last month, physical sales were up 12.9% week-on-week to 384,982 and a 20.7% market share - the highest since Christmas. Vinyl LP sales during the week hit 150,362.

Click here for the inside story on the KSI campaign.