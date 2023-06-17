Kylie Minogue scores first solo Top 10 single since 2010 with TikTok hit Padam Padam

Kylie Minogue is back in the Top 10 of the singles chart.

The pop icon climbed 12-9 with Padam Padam (BMG), the lead single from forthcoming album Tension, which is released on September 22.

While Kylie Minogue has maintained her presence in the albums chart with a run of No.1 releases, this is her first Top 10 entry in the singles chart since 2011 (as a featured artist on Taio Cruz’s Higher, No.8 peak) and her first solo entry since 2010 (All The Lovers, No.3 peak).

Padam Padam increased consumption by 24.1% week-on-week to 25,867 sales. A clever sales campaign by BMG included a cassette edition (1,504 copies) and CD single (633 sales), alongside the release of an extended version. Without the cassette sales, Padam Padam would have been at No.12.

BMG has successfully established a streaming presence for Minogue, who has 12.1 million monthly Spotify listeners. Padam Padam was streamed 2.2m times across all platforms in the UK last week.

Significantly, Padam Padam has gone viral on TikTok, where Minogue has 1.7m likes and almost 280,000 followers.

As revealed in Alan Jones’ charts analysis, the single is Minogue’s 35th Top 10 hit since her 1988 debut. She has now made the Top 10 in five different decades – the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s – equalling the female record held jointly by Cher, Lulu and Diana Ross.

Padam Padam was produced by Lostboy (Griff, Anne-Marie, Tiesto). Minogue performed the song on American Idol last month. It has also been an international hit in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the Netherlands, Argentina, and other countries.

Kylie Minogue will headline BBC Radio 2 In The Park in September.