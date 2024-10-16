Lasgo Records strikes global deal with Bryan Adams‘ label Bad Records

Bryan Adams’ record label, Bad Records, has announced a worldwide physical sales & distribution agreement with London-based Lasgo Records.

The first new release with Lasgo is the November 15 limited edition release of Bryan Adams’ Live at the Royal Albert Hall 2024 box set, featuring complete performances of three of his albums, Reckless, 18 'Til I Die and So Happy It Hurts.

The box sets will include a total of 36 songs across either three CDs or four LPs, complemented by a Blu-Ray disc containing all three concert films (captured by Grammy-winning director Dick Carruthers), along with a 32-page photo book filled with exclusive images from the performances.

Bryan Adams said: “The Lasgo team has a true passion for selling vinyl and CD and I’m really looking forward to working with them. We’ve got some exciting plans for Bad Records releases.”

Lasgo MD Garry Elwood said: “Bryan is not only an iconic studio and live performing artist but his catalogue is amazing and what’s more, he’s a really nice guy and is so enthusiastic about making sure that his fans get the best from him in the physical music world.”

The Lasgo team has a true passion for selling vinyl and CD Bryan Adams

Lasgo already has two of Adams’ catalogue albums currently being distributed, Classics Pt II and the soundtrack to the musical Pretty Woman.

Sales in the UK are being handled by Lasgo's partner, 369 Sales & Marketing.

Whilst Lasgo will handle all international sales, the US will be supplied via Lasgo's sister company, Florida-based All Media Supply.

Adams is currently on the European leg of his So Happy It Hurts tour, which is then followed by an arena tour of India in December. He then heads to Australia and New Zealand in January/February 2025.

Adams recently announced 11 arena shows in the UK and Ireland for May 2025.

Lasgo Records and Lasgo Worldwide Media – which was nominated at the Music Week Awards for Sales Team Of The Year – are part of Lasgo Chrysalis, which has been wholesaling and distributing physical music worldwide for over 46 years.

Lasgo Records distributes more than 30 labels in the UK and selected other territories. They also directly represent the catalogue of artists including King Crimson, Seasick Steve and Nat Birchall.

PHOTO: (L–R) Garry Elwood, Lasgo MD, Bryan Adams, Allan Macaskill, Lasgo director