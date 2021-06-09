Lewis Capaldi feature-length documentary coming from BMG and Pulse Films

BMG has partnered with Pulse Films, Quickfire Films and Lewis Capaldi for his debut feature-length documentary film.

BMG is the longtime music publisher of Lewis Capaldi’s songs including his 2019 breakthrough hit Someone You Loved, which topped the UK Official Singles chart for seven weeks, and held the No.1 spot on the US Hot 100 for three weeks.

Pulse Films is the creative force behind music films including AppleTV+’s Beastie Boys Story and Beyonce's Lemondade.

Lewis Capaldi’s debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent has amassed over 15 billion streams worldwide. It has UK sales of 1,181,052, according to the Official Charts Company.

Filmed over a five-year period, the film by BAFTA-winning director Joe Pearlman (Bros: After The Screaming Stops) captures the 24-year-old singer-songwriter’s defining year as he becomes one of the biggest new artists on the planet, delivering an intimate portrait of his unique character, hopes, and fears in his own words.

Alistair Norbury, president, repertoire & marketing at BMG UK, said, "We are delighted to help bring this project to life with Lewis and of course Pulse and Quickfire Films. As well as a great songwriter and musician, Lewis is a compelling character who has a genuine and deep connection with fans. This release further demonstrates our commitment to support artists across every service area from records to publishing, film to books, neighbouring rights and increasingly artist management and live too.”

Lewis Capaldi said: “If the immense pressure of writing and recording a second album that has to live up to the expectations of so many people I’ve never met while also attempting to eclipse the commercial success of my previous album wasn’t enough, I decided to film the process in its entirety for your viewing pleasure. I’m very excited to potentially capture the making of the best album of all time, or more likely, to permanently document the scorching of my dreams as years of my life’s work is received like a pile of flaming shite. Either way it’s going to be lots of fun and will be lovely to have people along for the ride.”

Sam Bridger, head of music film at Pulse Films, said: “At Pulse Films we have always worked collaboratively and openly with artists to create films that reveal the emotion and psychology that underpins great artists. Lewis Capaldi is a singular pop star and character. A raw, emotionally honest and unapologetically real artist in an over mediated and PR trained industry, Lewis is a breath of fresh air. We are hugely excited about the opportunity to be creating a film that takes audiences deep into his personal world at this pivotal moment in his life.”

Independent Entertainment will be representing the production at the forthcoming Cannes Virtual Film Market.

The documentary was produced by Sam Bridger and Alice Rhodes of Pulse Films. It was executive produced by Ryan Walter of Interlude Artists; Pulse Films’ Thomas Benski, Marisa Clifford and Tim O’Shea; James Atherton and Jan Pace of Quickfire Films; Cora Palfrey and Sarah Lebutsch of Independent Entertainment; and Jaime Neely, Stuart Souter and Alistair Norbury of BMG.