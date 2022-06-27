The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here and we could be in for a new No.1 in the singles chart.

Kate Bush still leads the way, with Running Up That Hill’s streaming renaissance equating to 19,737 sales so far this week, but LF System’s Afraid To Feel isn’t far behind. Sean Finnigan and Conor Larkman formed LF System in Edinburgh and the dance duo first played Afraid To Feel during club sets in the city back in 2019. ...