Linkin Park's From Zero hits No.1 with strong physical sales and streaming consumption

Linkin Park have debuted at No.1 with From Zero (Warner Records).

The band feature on the cover of the new edition of Music Week in a UK exclusive interview, alongside label and management execs.

Trailed by the Top 5 hit The Emptiness Machine (their highest-charting single), the comeback record delivered the band their fourth UK No.1 LP.

From Zero opened at the summit with consumption of 37,826 units (Official Charts Company), including 23,149 physical sales (12,622 CDs, 10,054 vinyl albums, 472 cassettes), 4,474 downloads and 10,203 sales-equivalent streams. The streaming total was the second biggest of the week and not far behind Sabrina Carpenter.

The chart-topping result for Linkin Park follows in the footsteps of 2003's Meteora (1,036,908 sales), 2007's Minutes To Midnight (774,814) and 2012's Living Things (220,637).

With the release of From Zero, streaming consumption powers three of its tracks into the Top 30 – The Emptiness Machine, which moves 25-10 (19,025 units – up 61.5% week-on-week), Heavy Is The Crown (51-21) with 14,597 units (up 86.6%) and Two Faced, a new entry at No.22 (14,069 units). Two Faced becomes the fourth hit from From Zero, and their 28th hit in total. Meanwhile, The Emptiness Machine is on 206,939 sales to date.

Chart rules limit primary artists to three simultaneous entries but based on raw streaming data all 10 tracks from the Linkin Park album would have made the Top 75.

Their hits collection is at No.17 in the latest chart with consumption up 5.6% week-on-week (5,131 units).

The band’s era-defining 2000 debut Hybrid Theory, meanwhile, is closing in on two million sales, having moved 1,999,287 units to date, according to Official Charts data. As revealed in Alan Jones’ charts analysis, it is the 64th most consumed album of the 21st century.

Linkin Park’s chart-topping second album, 2003’s Meteora, and 2007’s Minutes To Midnight, secured the band’s highest first week sales of 93,886 and 94,501, respectively, and have to-date sales of 1,038,643 and 775,454. Their third No.1, Living Things, opened at the top of the chart on sales of 41,526 in 2012.

Linkin Park are the 27th group to have four (or more) No.1 albums in the 21st century but only the seventh American group, joining The Killers (eight No.1s in total), Foo Fighters (six), Kings Of Leon (six), Green Day (five), Red Hot Chili Peppers (5) and REM (four).

Subscribers can read Music Week's exclusive interview with Linkin Park and their team.