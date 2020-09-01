AWAL president Paul Hitchman has told Music Week that nominations for this week’s Ivor Novello Awards underline the label’s growth and A&R strength.

Kobalt’s independent label operation is recognised in the Best Album category for Grey Area by Little Simz and Ghosteen by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds.

“There are only three in that category, so for two of them to be artists that we’re working with is fabulous,” said Hitchman. “AWAL has an A&R culture, it’s about artist ...