Liv Nunn launches No Boundaries Agency

Former Island Records executive Liv Nunn has launched No Boundaries Agency, a new artist development business.

Nunn previously served as co-managing director at Island and recently consulted as head of global artist development at Polydor.

Across her career, she has overseen campaigns for Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Mumford And Sons, Dermot Kennedy, Jessie Ware, Sigrid and more. She began her career at Island on work experience, before moving on to TV, visual content and marketing.

With No Boundaries, Nunn promises to offer consultancy services with artists, management and label teams across global artist development, content and marketing strategy.

Further details are to be announced, but Nunn is already working on several major label and independent artist projects, including some emerging acts.