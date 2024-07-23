London Grammar sign with PPL for international neighbouring rights royalties

London Grammar have agreed a deal with PPL for the collection of their international neighbouring rights royalties.

The trio have joined a roster that includes recent signings such as Lewis Capaldi, Ice Spice, FLO and Kenya Grace.

The group’s second and third albums – Truth Ss A Beautiful Thing (2017) and Californian Soil (2021) – both entered the Official UK Charts at number one.

The band are due to release a new album, The Greatest Love, on September 13 and are headlining Latitude festival this coming weekend.

Since the first airing of Hey Now in 2012, London Grammar have received over 100,000 plays across radio and TV, according to PPL. Their most played track is Strong, followed by Hey Now, Nightcall, Wasting My Young Years and Big Picture.

PPL licenses the use of recorded music in the UK and collects neighbouring rights royalties around the world on behalf of performers and recording rights-holders.

London Grammar stand as one of the most illustrious British bands of our time Kate Reilly

PPL has a global reach and a dedicated team of over 200 individuals, with an expanding network of over 110 agreements with fellow collective management organisations.

Kate Reilly, chief membership and people officer, said: “London Grammar stand as one of the most illustrious British bands of our time and to have them select PPL for the international collection of their neighbouring rights income is a privilege. We are dedicated to ensuring the neighbouring rights royalties they receive reflect the extensive global reach of their music.

“With 90 years of experience in the administration of neighbouring rights, we can leverage our growing network of international relationships, our cutting-edge technology and data management systems, as well as the passion we have for music to help ensure recording artists and musicians such as London Grammar get paid when their recordings are enjoyed the world over.”

In a statement, London Grammar added: “It’s clear to us that the PPL team is committed to supporting artists to pursue a sustainable music career. Its adept handling of data allows us, as musicians, to focus on what we do best – creating, recording and performing music. We would like to thank PPL for all it does, not just for us, but for the wider music community.”