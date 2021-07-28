Lorelei Williams named first executive director of WMG Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund

The Warner Music Group/Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund has announced the appointment of Lorelei Williams as its first executive director.

Based in New York, Williams will serve as an employee of Moore Impact, the Fund’s fiscal sponsor, and report to the organisation’s president, Yvonne Moore.

Williams will work closely with the fund’s board to bring to life its vision of building more equitable communities and creating real change in the lives of historically underserved and marginalised populations through investing in organisations at the forefront of this work.

“We’re thrilled to have Lorelei join us to help lead our grantmaking strategy, which is focused on three guiding pillars – education, criminal justice reform, and culture and the performing arts,” said Mark Baker, WMG/BFF SJF board member and SVP, public policy & government affairs, WMG. “Her extensive background in social justice philanthropy on a global scale and community development make her a perfect fit for this role. With her strategic oversight and direction, the board is confident that it will make a sustained, long-term impact in advancing equity and justice around the world.”

“Structural racism, economic inequality and the Covid-19 pandemic have converged with devastating impact, especially for Black communities in the US and the African Diaspora,” said Lorelei Williams. “We have a powerful opportunity – and obligation – to radically reimagine and rebuild a more just society. In partnership with our dynamic board, I look forward to building an innovative Fund that leverages the power of culture, advocacy and direct action to create real change in the lives of historically underserved and marginalised populations.”

Prior to joining the WMG/BFF SJF, Williams served as SVP of grant programmes at Comic Relief US.