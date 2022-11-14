The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Louis Tomlinson could be heading for his first No.1 solo album.

Faith In The Future is No.1 with 21,190 units for the recent Music Week cover star. The album has 19,805 physical sales, with 432 from downloads and 935 from streams. Sunday’s streaming data is yet to be counted. Tomlinson has a formidable rival for the top spot in Bruce Springsteen, whose new cover album Only The Strong Survive ...