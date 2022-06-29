LP Giobbi signs to Ninja Tune's Counter Records

Rising US star LP Giobbi has signed to Ninja Tune’s Counter Records imprint.

LP Giobbi is a pianist, DJ, producer, entrepreneur, activist and founder of Femme House, a non-profit educational platform that seeks to create equitable opportunities for women and other marginalised gender expressions in the technical areas of music creation.

To mark the label deal, she has released a new single, All In A Dream, featuring DJ Tennis and Joseph Ashworth. Earlier this year, LP Giobbi collaborated with rising UK vocalist and producer Bklava on the Sinner single.

Austin-based LP Giobbi has been selected as an Artist To Watch by Amazon Music and Spotify, who also selected her as a 2022 Equal Ambassador.

Fully trained in jazz and classical piano with a degree in Jazz Piano Performance from UC Berkeley, LP Giobbi discovered house music in her early twenties.

We've been truly blown away by LP's talent, energy and charisma Maddy Salvage

Maddy Salvage, vice president A&R at Ninja Tune North America, said: “We've been truly blown away by LP's talent, energy and charisma, and are incredibly excited to be collaborating with her on the next chapter of her career.

“How LP connects with her fans is inspiring to say the least, and her work through non-profit organisation Femme House has done a huge amount to promote equality in dance music in North America and beyond. LP's future is bright, and we're honoured to play a part in the journey.”

Tyler Goldberg, LP Giobbi’s manager at JET management, said: “We at JET Management are thrilled to be across LP Giobbi's signing with Ninja Tune's Counter Records. LP is a true entrepreneur, activist, brilliant musician, producer and touring artist. Ninja Tune's team truly affords her the creative freedom to fully express herself in each of those arenas. We are honoured to be working with them. This is a special day and only the beginning!”

LP Giobbi is on tour across Europe, including a show at London’s Fabric in July, as well as Fatboy Slim’s Big Beach Boutique in Brighton and Boardmasters Festival.