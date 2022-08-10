Luke Armitage promoted to senior vice president of Astralwerks

Luke Armitage has been promoted to senior vice president of Astralwerks.

In this position, Armitage is charged with overseeing global marketing and daily operations for the label and its brands, which includes Astralwerks Asia. Armitage is based in Hollywood within Capitol Music Group’s Capitol Tower.

He assumes his new role after four years as vice president of marketing for Astralwerks, during which he oversaw the label’s domestic and international marketing efforts. During this period, Armitage was integral to the success of projects including Marshmello and Bastille’s Happier and the Grammy-nominated Piece Of Your Heart by Meduza.

Other artists Armitage worked closely with during his time at Astralwerks include Alesso, Martin Garrix, The Avalanches, Jax Jones, Jonas Blue and Alison Wonderland.

Astralwerks president Toby Andrews said: “Luke has been integral to the growth and success of Astralwerks since he joined in 2018, leading numerous game-changing campaigns and expertly guiding our team. His forward-thinking approach to international and domestic marketing as a combined discipline has really taken the label to the next level, and I’m so thankful to have him growing into this new role as we look into the years ahead.”

Armitage said: “We are incredibly fortunate to be working with the most forward-thinking artists in the industry, and I thank them – and their managers – for their daily trust in me to help them tell their story through their art. Astralwerks has been the pioneer for dance and electronic music in the US for the past 30 years, and I’m incredibly thankful to Toby, Michelle Jubelirer and [CMG President] Arjun Pulijal for the opportunity to help write our next chapter by expanding our artists’ presence globally.”

Armitage began his career as a sync assistant at Universal Music Publishing Group in 2008 in London, and then became a product manager at UMG’s Universal Strategic Marketing in 2009. Prior to joining Astralwerks, Armitage was an international marketing manager for PM:AM Recordings.