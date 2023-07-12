Luminate 2023 Mid-year Music Report: English language repertoire losing ground on DSPs globally

Luminate has released its 2023 Mid-year Music Report covering both the US and global trends.

One of the interesting – and potentially worrying – areas for the UK industry is the section Locals, Lyrics & Languages.

At a time when the BPI has warned about increasing competition for UK talent in the global market, and called for government support, the Luminate study confirms that English language repertoire is losing ground.

According to Luminate’s Music 360 research data from Q2 2023, 40% of US listeners listen to music in a non-English language.

The share of English language content in the Top 10,000 US total on-demand streaming (audio & video) tracks is down 4.2 percentage points since 2021 to 88.3% at the halfway point of 2023. Meanwhile, the share of Spanish language content in the US has grown 3.6 percentage points over the same period to 7.9%.

While English language repertoire is still dominant, it is not matching the overall US market growth rate in streaming. Furthermore, strong streaming growth in regions such as Asia (107%) and LATAM (70%) for the six-month period means that English language global market share is being eroded.

Globally, the top five languages in the top 10,000 on-demand streaming (audio & video) tracks at the 2023 mid-year point are English (56.4% share), Spanish (10.6%), Hindi (8.7%), Korean (3.1%) and Portuguese (1.6%). English had a 67.2% share in 2022. Apart from Hindi, the other top languages also lost share globally.

There is a similar trend in markets around the world, according to the report (right click on the image).

Global streaming

In March 2023, Luminate data revealed the global music industry surpassed one trillion streams. This milestone was reached in only three months – a month earlier than in 2022 – and reflects the continuing strong growth of digital music consumption.

The mid-year report shows:

- Global on-demand streams (audio and video combined) are up 30.8% from mid-year 2022 to 3.3 trillion.

- Global on-demand audio streams (audio only, no video) are up 22.9% from mid-year 2022 to 2.0 trillion.

For the first six months, US music consumption is up across digital and physical formats:

- US on-demand streams (audio and video combined) are up 15.0% from mid-year 2022 to 713.5 billion.

- US on-demand audio streams (audio only, no video) are up 13.5% from mid-year 2022 to 616.5 billion.

- US album sales (physical and digital combined) are up 7.9% from mid-year 2022 with growth across all physical formats (CD, vinyl and cassette).

Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time is No.1 across all formats at the mid-year point with 3.312 million units. Luminate combines album sales, song sales, audio and video streams.

Taylor Swift’s Midnights was the No.1 vinyl LP for the first six months in the US (251,000) units, followed by Lana Del Rey’s Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (132,000).

US physical album sales are up 13.3%, powered by the year-on-year growth in US vinyl sales of 21.7%.

The total share of album consumption accounted for by catalogue (music older than 18 months) in the US is up 0.4 percentage points to 72.8% compared to the same period in 2022.

Click here for our analysis of the UK market for the half-year in 2023.