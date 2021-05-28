Lyor Cohen, AIM's Nadia Khan and Because's Emmanuel de Buretel to share independent music insights

The future of independent music is to be discussed at an in-depth keynote featuring YouTube and Google’s global head of music, Lyor Cohen, founder of Women in CTRL & chair of AIM, Nadia Khan, and founder of Because Music, Emmanuel de Buretel.

Future Independents is AIM’s new emerging music conference, empowering the next generation of music entrepreneurs, DIY artists, labels, and managers with the knowledge they need to level up in the modern music industry. The full-day event will take place on Thursday, June 3, completely free to access. Tickets are available via futureindependents.co.uk.

AIM has brought together these three global experts to discuss the evolution of independent music and what it means for entrepreneurs working to build a successful business of the future.

Lyor Cohen made his name managing legendary artists like Run DMC and the Beastie Boys, while simultaneously developing Def Jam Recordings, before becoming recorded music CEO of Warner Music Group and founding 300. He now heads up YouTube and Google’s music operations globally.

Nadia Khan’s management roster includes grime legend Lethal Bizzle. She has led multiple record labels to Top 20 success independently, and her own label imprint CTRL Records is focused on spotlighting female talent. Khan is a passionate champion for equity, diversity and inclusion and currently sits as chair of AIM.

Emmanuel de Buretel founded Because Music, pioneering the careers of artists including Christine and the Queens, Major Lazer, Justice, Metronomy and Parcels.

Completing the line-up of speakers are Zena White (MD/SVP, Partisan Records) and Michelle Kambasha (entertainment publicist, Satellite 414) in a talk led by Sammy Andrews, presented in association with Music Week. The session will follow the journeys, experiences and outlooks of these inspirational music executives, who have been recognised for their success by Music Week’s Women In Music Awards.

US-based Zena White is helping to drive the success of Partisan Records and its artists including Fela Kuti, Idles, Fontaines DC and Laura Marling. Michelle Kambasha honed her PR talents as press officer at Secretly Label Group UK, before moving on to PR agency Satellite 414, who represent the likes of Adele, Rina Sawayama and Alfa Mist. Kambasha personally works on Victoria Monet, Dave, Claud and many more, as well as expanding her PR skills to activists like Munroe Bergdorf. Interviewing them will be Music Week columnist Sammy Andrews, also a Women In Music Awards winner and founder of Deviate Digital.

They will join a range of experts from leading music businesses and platforms like Absolute Label Services, Amazon Music, Beggars Group, Black Acre, HQ Recording, Label Worx, Patreon, PPL, Selector Radio, Spotify, Stones Throw, Supernature, Tru Tribe, Women in CTRL and YouTube Music.

The event will include a selection of panels, networking sessions, and workshops with key platforms and organisations including Amazon Music, Facebook, Merlin, PPL, Spotify and YouTube Music – AIM's annual platinum partners.