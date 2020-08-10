Secretly Group’s Hannah Overton has spoken about the emergence of the company’s Dead Oceans label as a growing force in alternative music.

Dead Oceans had recent Top 10 albums with Phoebe Bridgers and Khruangbin. This follows the successful debut by British band Shame in 2018. The US indie launched in 2007, alongside group labels Secretly Canadian and Jagjaguwar.

“It’s slowly and surely been growing,” said Overton, Secretly Group’s Europe MD. “We’ve put a lot of effort over the last few ...