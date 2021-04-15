Management firm Palm Artists launches label

Artist management company Palm Artists will be launching a new label next month.

Palm Recs will be distributed by Warner Music’s ADA.

Palm Artists is an East London-based artist management company with over a decade of experience in developing artists in the UK. The roster includes Gorgon City, Sonny Fodera and Adelphi Music Factory.

This year will see Palm Recs release a series of singles and remixes, with producers such as Preditah and Fideles set to debut on the imprint.

“Our team is over the moon to be launching the new imprint as one of our major projects with ADA,” said Greg Burnell, MD of Palm Artists and Palm Recs. “Our management ethos and passion for developing artists will help us showcase some of most exciting acts from the UK and beyond.

“Palm Recs and our in-house label services department was born out of a desire to deliver world class campaigns with maximum profitability, so we are excited to roll out the model to some of our favourite artists who are ruling the airwaves in the office.”

Palm Recs’ debut release comes from British collective Girls Of The Internet, who will issue their single Above through the label on May 14.

Girls Of The Internet’s productions have previously been on Defected, Classic Music Company and Heist Recordings, with support from Nemone, The Blessed Madonna and Axel Boman. Girls of The Internet play Night Tales in London on July 1.