Manuel Martos promoted to general manager at Virgin Music Label & Artist Services Spain

Universal Music Group (UMG) has promoted Manuel Martos to general manager, Virgin Music Label & Artist Services Spain.

Taking up the role immediately, he will be based in Madrid and report to Victor González president, Virgin Music Latin America And The Iberian Peninsula.

"I am very grateful for the trust the company has placed in me," explained Martos, who has been Universal Music Spain’s artistic director since 2017.

"It is a real honour, as well as a great challenge to undertake this new adventure as the head of Virgin Music Spain and I face it with great enthusiasm. My goal is to maintain the bold spirit that has always characterised this historic label and continue to enlarge its legacy with great artists, exciting new label partners and lots of good music."

Welcoming Martos to the new role González said: "Manuel is an executive who brings invaluable experience to the structure of Virgin Music Spain. The mission of building a roster of new independent artist talent, as well as achieving synergies with established and emerging record labels is certainly in very good hands with Manuel's management."



Narcis Rebollo, president Iberian Peninsula added: "I want to thank Manuel Martos for his work, commitment and achievements in the management of the artistic department of Universal Music Spain during these years and congratulate him on this new professional opportunity. It is undoubtedly a challenge, to be able to manage a label of such prestige and trajectory in Spain, and I am convinced he will seize it with great success."

