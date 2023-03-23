Marathon Artists and Transgressive Publishing sign alternative rock trio HotWax

Rising alternative rock trio HotWax have signed to Marathon Artists for global recordings and Transgressive for music publishing.

Transgressive has a publishing partnership with Warner Chappell.

Having recently left school, the three-piece from Hastings are already confirmed to share festival stages with Queens Of The Stone Age, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and The Strokes this summer. Early public support in the artist community has already landed from the likes of Wolf Alice and Nova Twins.

HotWax draw on post-punk, grunge and alternative rock. The band are managed by Clare Britt and Mairead Hayden of Rip It Up, with the wider team including WME, Satellite-414 and Plugged In PR.

HotWax have just launched a new EP campaign with the single Treasure, which will be followed by the A Thousand Times EP in May 2023. They have received early support from NME, Kerrang!, Steve Lamacq at BBC Radio 6 Music, Jack Saunders at Radio 1 and John Kennedy at Radio X.

Paul-Rene Albertini, CEO, Marathon Music Group, said: "In our industry, very often people think things happen by chance. Personally, I believe that such amazing and promising talents like HotWax do not get their partners and support by chance. Their talent is front and centre, and we know and respect amazing partners like Transgressive well. Joining the party is not by chance!”

Toby L, company director, Transgressive Publishing, said: “We saw HotWax pre-Christmas at The George Tavern in East London and knew immediately we had to work with them. A total no-brainer. The songwriting and musicianship is stellar, the chemistry undeniable, and within three months we were cheers-ing to all that’s to come.

“Formed from friendship and utterly riveting on both a live and recordings level, they may be 18 years young but are light years ahead. To collaborate with the excellent teams at Marathon and Rip It Up makes the whole thing all the sweeter. We and our partners at Warner Chappell truly cannot wait to get started.”

Subscribers can read our latest cover story with Transgressive Records star Arlo Parks.