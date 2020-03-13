Marathon Artists' director of A&R Jaimie Hodgson leaves label

Marathon Artists is parting company with its director of A&R Jaimie Hodgson.

The exec is setting up a new management company called Found, plus will be "exploring new ventures in the publishing and records sectors."

Along with running his own House Anxiety label, Hodgson has been director of A&R at Marathon Artists since 2016.

“Since he started to work for Philippe [Ascoli, co-founder] in 2013 Jaimie has been a great addition to the team of Marathon Artists," Paul-Rene Albertini, CEO of Marathon Music Group, explained.

"We thank him for his great contribution to our company and will have the privilege to keep interacting with him on a regular basis but more importantly wishing him the very best for his new endeavours.”

Hodgson, who's recent signings include CocoRosie and Psychedelic Porn Crumpets last year, said he had enjoyed his time at the label.

“It has been such a privilege to share in this journey, witnessing a burgeoning label evolve into the amazing label group it is today,’ he explained.

“There are not many other homes in music that would enable me to have had such hands-on creative work with such a diverse array of artists from so many different cultures, as well as working alongside some of the best talents in the industry. I could not have asked for a more enriching experience in the worlds of records and publishing.”