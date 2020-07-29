Marathon Music Group launches UK jazz division New Soil

Marathon Music Group has announced the formation of a new division, New Soil, which will specialise in UK jazz.

Headed by former Sony VP of strategy Federico Bolza, New Soil will work with jazz artists and companies on partnerships covering traditional record label services, artist management and audience development.

The division launches with three new client signings: Ill Considered, Theon Cross & London-based concert promoter Church of Sound.

In a statement, Marathon Music Group said New Soil aims to “provide strategy, infrastructure, amplification and monetisation for artists, labels and live concert promoters looking to release their catalogues of live recordings”.

New Soil will join Marathon Music Group’s existing group of labels and divisions, Marathon Artists, Marathon Labs, Moves Recordings, Mahogany Recordings and DMY Recordings

Paul Rene Albertini, chairman and CEO at Marathon Music Group, said: “We’ve been captivated by the vitality and creative edge of the UK jazz scene for some time. New Soil provides support and scalability for some of the best musicians out there. This new addition to our growing family of music divisions is testament to our label group’s wide-ranging interest in different genres”

Federico Bolza, director of New Soil, said: “Jazz is having a moment, moving beyond its narrow genre confines and making its way towards wider audiences. New Soil will accelerate that shift and Marathon’s digital expertise and knowledge of audience marketing makes them the perfect partner.”

Launched in partnership with Tileyard London, New Soil will be based at its new Acorn development.