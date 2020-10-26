Marathon Music Group unveils new signings

Marathon Music Group has announced three new signings, in a move that chairman and CEO Paul Rene Albertini underlines its commitment to diverse and groundbreaking music.

First up, Marathon’s recently launched New Soil jazz division – helmed by former Sony Music exec Federico Bolza – has signed tuba player and composer Theon Cross (pictured). Cross has worked with Kano, Stormzy, Moses Boyd and Seed Ensemble.

Marathon Artists, the company’s flagship label, has unveiled new signings Friedberg and Lava La Rue. These are the first deals since head of A&R Ophelia Conheady arrived in April.

Friedberg released their first Marathon single Pass Me On last week and count syncs with Fifa, Normal People, Biohackers and the BBC among their recent successes..

Lava La Rue releases music under her own name and as part of DIY, London-based collective NiNE8.

Paul Rene Albertini said: “These new, innovative partnerships with three truly groundbreaking artists further cement our ambition to work with a wide range of diverse music cultures. We continue to focus on helping both new and established artists realise their creative vision and build global audiences through our investment in long-term development and international marketing campaigns. We are proud of how Marathon Music Group has become a distinct group of labels operating in partnership with specialists within their respective genres. These new signings signal the continuation of our vision and we can’t wait to continue partnering with artists from all musical directions at all stages of their career.”