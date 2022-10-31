Marathon Music teams with Radio Nova to launch archive sessions on global DSP playlists

Marathon Music Group has formed a strategic partnership with Paris-based station Radio Nova, which will see the two companies teaming up to make available iconic archive sessions to a global audience.

Launched in 1981 by Jean-Francois Bizot and currently celebrating its 40th anniversary, Radio Nova’s playlist is characterised by non-mainstream or underground artists of various music genres, such as electro, new wave, reggae, jazz, hip hop and world music.

Marathon Music Group will work closely with the Radio Nova team to curate a series of ‘taster’ playlists, which will be made available across the range of DSPs.

Melanie Mallet (pictured), director of Radio Nova, said: "Born with the ambition to speak to as many people as possible about the music that no one heard, this compilation of unique live [performances] recorded in the studios of Radio Nova is the proof and the accomplishment of 40 years of welcoming listening and love for artists wherever they come from."

The first release is slated for October 28 and will be followed by regular monthly, four/five-track ‘drops’ which will allow listeners to refresh their listening and, by focusing on a shorter playlist length, deepen their relationship with the music on offer.

Tanguy Giraud (pictured), COO at Marathon Music Group, said: “Taking the form of a journey across genres and geographies, this exciting new partnership with Radio Nova will see our joint approach to curation combine the savoire faire of radio programming with world class digital strategy and audience development. We are both striving to create an alternative mode of music discovery beyond mood and genre that celebrates the joy of serendipity and the excitement of travel.”

Melanie Mallet added: "The feeling was immediate between the teams of Marathon Music Group and those of Radio Nova, we share the same organic and cosmopolitan vision of music. This collaboration marks a historic turning point for radio.”