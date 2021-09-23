Marie-Anne Robert appointed MD of Sony Music France

Marie-Anne Robert has today (September 23) been appointed as MD of Sony Music France.

An official press release stated that Robert will “oversee all operations, signings and acquisitions, accelerate the French company’s digital transformation and develop new artist opportunities with sister Sony companies, in what is the fifth largest music market in the world.”

Robert – who has two decades of music, digital and marketing industry experience – will report to Daniel Lieberberg, the president of Continental Europe and Africa, who is currently overseeing operations in the country until Robert takes up the role on October 4, 2021.

Speaking about the appointment, Daniel Lieberberg said: “Marie-Anne’s unique expertise combines a digital and data-driven approach with creativity and strong artist relationships, all of which is a perfect fit with Sony Music’s culture. Her international experience, working both in indies and majors across multiple genres, will also be key to accelerating our growth in the world’s fifth largest market. She’s a fantastic addition to our senior leadership team in Europe and we look forward to her joining our Sony Music.”

For over two years, Robert was GM of marketing & artist services at Believe, driving their artist services’ offering across multiple markets and developing and enhancing their marketing function and their relationships with top retailers. From 2015-2018, she was VP, international in New York at the company’s digital music distributor subsidiary, TuneCore, leading the company’s international expansion and launching the service in France, Germany, Italy, the UK and Australia.

I cannot wait to join and I very much look forward to taking Sony Music France to the next level Marie-Anne Robert

From 2013-2015, she was head of video at Believe Digital Studios for France, Middle East and North Africa - and from 2009-2013, was Marketing Director at Believe Digital with responsibility for marketing and promotion for Believe Recordings' catalogue.

Robert added: “With increasing diversification of French music, the fast pace of digital adoption and the growing export power of French music, it’s an exciting time for music in the country and there’s huge opportunity to build on work already underway in the business. Sony Music is renowned for its artist-first approach, and when combined with opportunities that the Sony family bring, it’s a compelling offering to our country’s artist community. I cannot wait to join and I very much look forward to taking Sony Music France to the next level.”

Robert is a mentor of female entrepreneurs in the music industry, and an active member of MEWEM (Mentoring program for Women Entrepreneurs in Music industry). She holds an MBA in marketing and entrepreneurship from Loyola Marymount University, a degree from the EDHEC Business School and qualified as a teacher of digital strategy for artist development from EMIC Paris in 2020.