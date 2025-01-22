Marshall Records signs The Molotovs

London-based rock band The Molotovs have signed with UK independent label Marshall Records.

The rising rock act finalised their deal at guitar store Sixty Sixty Sounds on London’s Denmark Street. They announced the news to fans at their sold-out show at Dingwalls in London, alongside their family, Expectation Mgmt and the Marshall Records teams.

“We’re excited to sign an act that embodies the spirit and essence of what Marshall stands for… live, loud and explosive,” said Marshall Group’s director of music platforms, Steve Tannett.

On signing with the independent label, The Molotovs’ guitarist and vocalist Mathew Cartlidge said: “When Marshall came knocking, it was a no-brainer for us to jump on board and link arms with a brand embedded in rock’n’roll history.”

“They forged the way for some of the greats,” added bass player Issey Cartlidge, “and we are excited to become the new generation of Marshall music.’

Marshall Records’ roster includes Nova Twins, Gigi Gold, King Nun, Kid Bookie, Therapy? and more.

The Molotovs are heading into the studio to record music under their new deal.

It follows a year of heavy touring including a European run with iDKHOW and festival appearances at Isle Of Wight Festival and more.

Photo Credit: Jeanie Jean