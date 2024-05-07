Marshall signs global publishing deal with Peermusic UK

Marshall has signed a global publishing deal with Peermusic UK, through which the companies will work to sign and develop artists and songwriters with the Marshall Records label via a creative joint venture.

Marshall Records Publishing has also signed an exclusive, global music publishing administration deal with Peermusic.

“The Marshall brand is synonymous with ground-breaking music,” said Nigel Elderton, European president of Peermusic. “For over sixty years, Marshall has amplified the sound of the world’s most talented artists and for nearly 100 years, Peermusic has championed songwriters and music creators. The opportunity to align with Steve and with the Marshall team is a perfect fit for our creative culture at Peermusic. We look forward to working on some exciting projects together.”

Head of A&R at Peermusic UK Mike Sault commented: “We are delighted to be working with Steve and the incredible team at Marshall and look forward to aligning and amplifying our core businesses together.”

Steve Tannett, director of music platforms at Marshall Group, added: “Marshall turned 60 in 2022 and we are proud to say we have always had the same ethos since Jim Marshall opened his electronics shop in Hanwell in West London back in 1962, which is to serve artists and creative people, and to support new talent. We’re very excited to join forces with Nigel, Mike and the Peermusic UK team. Together, we are going to make some noise!”

PHOTO: (L-R) Mike Sault, head of A&R, Peermusic UK, Dylan Myerscough-Harris, A&R manager, Peermusic UK and Nigel Elderton, European president, Peermusic